Even Eads drops out from the race for State Senate

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Even Eads has announced his withdrawal from State Senate Seat B according to a news release. In the release Eads goes on to endorse Marna Sanford for State Senate. Saying “Marna Sanford as someone Alaskans, including himself, could work with and depend on to represent them.”

Currently Senate Seat B is held by Sen. John Coghill. Sandford and Robert Myers (R) bill continue the race for the seat.

Marna Sanford’s response:

“I am humbled by Evan’s support and have an enormous amount of respect for the amount of work he put into this race. We cannot deny the toll it takes on the candidates, their families, and their personal lives,” Sanford said. “The choice now before voters is an interesting one. My remaining opponent supports cutting our University, ¼ of our education budget, healthcare, and so many other vital services Alaskans depend on while on the other hand saying he supports those same programs. We can’t afford shaky leadership, we need experienced and responsible legislators down in Juneau.”

