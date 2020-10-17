Fairview shooting sends two people to the hospital

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before noon Saturday. Officials say at 11:52 a.m. they responded to the area of 9th Ave. and Medfra Street to a shots fired call.

When they arrived they found two victims, one adult female and one male, both with gunshot wounds. According to police, both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Reports indicated the two victims were outside of a home when they were shot.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

