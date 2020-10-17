Advertisement

Family of Homer woman who disappeared a year ago still waiting for answers

By Daniella Rivera
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This weekend marks one year since a Homer woman disappeared, leaving the small coastal community gripped by uneasiness and lingering questions.

Anesha Murnane, 38, was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 17, 2019, heading to what her family believes was a 1 p.m. doctor’s appointment.

But Murnane, known by her family as “Duffy,” never arrived.

A K9 search led investigators to believe she might have gotten into a vehicle less than a mile from her home.

A year later, Sara Berg, Murnane’s mother, called herself a realist. She believes her daughter is dead and she wants answers.

“We’re realists, and are thankfully very sure she is peacefully dead,” said Berg. “We cannot and do not want to imagine what horror she would be enduring if not. No parent could bear it. We need the body back with us to complete cycle, so we can fully grieve for her. I want to run my fingers through her ashes. I want to be sure.”

Berg has said Murnane had recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder but was doing well. She had just applied for five jobs and had purchased airline tickets for an upcoming trip. She stuck to routines. She had never gone missing before.

Since her disappearance, she hasn’t followed up on any of those job applications. She didn’t make her flight. Her phone hasn’t been turned on and her credit card has not been used.

“We’re pretty sure that she was taken by somebody, held against her will, and then murdered,” said Berg.

Christina Whiting, who has helped to organize walks and vigils since Murnane’s disappearance, said it’s important to spread awareness about the unsolved case.

“We haven’t forgotten her. We’re still looking for her and, you know, we love her,” said Whiting. “She’s one of us. We want her home.”

She said at first, it was easier to believe Murnane might have wanted to get away for a bit and that she’d come back.

“You know, I know that women go missing. You know, I read the statistics. I hear stories. But they don’t go missing in Homer, Alaska, in downtown Homer, Alaska in the middle of the day,” said Whiting.

Now she wonders if there is a murderer living among them.

“Those of us close to this believe she was abducted,” said Whiting. “Is that person in our community? Are they in line behind me or in front of me at the coffee shop? Do they drive past me? Do I walk past them? Do I know them?”

Saturday, on the one year anniversary of her disappearance, Murnane’s mother and stepdad will walk the route the believe she took from her apartment together.

Then, on Sunday, community members will do the same.

Whiting has organized a memorial walk and vigil for Murnane, starting at noon on Sunday at WKFL Park in Homer.

Anyone with information about Murnane’s disappearance is asked to contact Homer Police Department at (907) 235-3150.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

'This community is hurting’: Law enforcement, volunteers continue search efforts for Florence Okpealuk

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Beth Verge
Nome police the search for Florence Okpealuk, 33, remains ongoing.

News

University of Alaska researchers study lessons learned from the McKinley fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Taylar Perez
University of Alaska researchers work to compile lessons learned from the McKinley fire in order to help prevent a fire from hurting others.

News

AFN won’t endorse any candidates, ballot measures for the 2020 election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska Federation of Natives will not endorse any candidates or ballot measures for the 2020 election.

News

Anchorage Assembly reorganizes: Austin Quinn-Davidson chosen as new chair, acting mayor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Austin Quinn-Davidson has been chosen as the new Anchorage Assembly chair and is set to be the acting mayor once Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s resignation goes into effect next Friday.

Latest News

News

1 death, 220 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The total of those who have died with the disease in Alaska is now at 66.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 6 hours ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

News

Troopers: Do not pick up hitchhiker along the Richardson Highway

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers are warning motorists on the Richardson Highway not to pick up hitchhikers in the vicinity of mile 134 –165.

News

Dunleavy’s veto of Alaska Court System funding ruled as unconstitutional

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jennifer Henderson has ruled the veto from Governor Mike Dunleavy of $334,700 from the Court System budget was unconstitutional.

News

New Alaska poll shows GOP leading in races for the U.S. House, Senate and the White House

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
A new poll of likely voters in Alaska shows the Republican Party leading in races for the U.S. House, Senate and the White House, but GOP support has dropped compared to 2016.

News

2 people missing following reported shipwreck at Cape Nome

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers say a search and rescue operation is underway in Nome.