Man accused of shooting at trooper arrested
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man accused of shooting an Alaska State Trooper Friday has been arrested. Troopers say they received a call at 1:22 p.m. Saturday by a person who thought they might have seen the suspect near mile 131 of the Richardson Highway. When troopers arrived Mark Heinz was taken into custody.
Troopers say Heinz is being transported to a local medical facility. After being cleared he will then be transported to Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.
This is a continuing investigation.
Original story: Troopers: Do not pick up hitchhiker along the Richardson Highway
