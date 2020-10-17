Man accused of shooting at trooper arrested

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man accused of shooting an Alaska State Trooper Friday has been arrested. Troopers say they received a call at 1:22 p.m. Saturday by a person who thought they might have seen the suspect near mile 131 of the Richardson Highway. When troopers arrived Mark Heinz was taken into custody.

Mark Heinz arrested after being accused of shooting at trooper (Tom Raymond)

Troopers say Heinz is being transported to a local medical facility. After being cleared he will then be transported to Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.

This is a continuing investigation.

Original story: Troopers: Do not pick up hitchhiker along the Richardson Highway

Alaska State Troopers took Mark Emery Heinz into custody Saturday afternoon near Gakona. Trooper reported Heinz refused to yield and shot at them during a vehicle chase Friday. They they returned fire, but Heinz abandoned his vehicle and ran into the woods. (Sarah Hollister)

