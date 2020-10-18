Advertisement

33 positive COVID-19 cases at Fairbanks Correctional Center

(MGN)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:49 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Corrections reported 33 positive cases of COVID-19 at Fairbanks Correctional Center in a release on Saturday.

The news release goes on to say of the positive cases, 32 are male and one is female. Due to the outbreak, all inmates and staff will be tested with results expected back on Monday. During this time the entire facility will remain on quarantine status for at least 14 days. The people that tested positive will be housed on “isolation status” in their housing unit.

“DOC has been proactive in preventing the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in our facilities even before the first positive case was identified in Alaska,” said Nancy Dahlstrom, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections. “While we never wanted this day to come, the outbreak at FCC is an eventuality the Department has prepared for. Our focus at this point is on protecting those at the facility who are most vulnerable and identifying any additional cases in the institution.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

