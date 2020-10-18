Anchorage sees first snowfall of the season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has seen its first official snowfall of the season. As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, 0.2 inches of snow had fallen at the official recording station at the National Weather Service offices in west Anchorage. To be recorded as the first official snow, at least 0.1 inches of snow must fall. Light snow is falling in parts of the Matanuska Valley as well.

About a half inch of snow is expected to fall before early afternoon in Anchorage. Temperatures will rise above freezing Sunday and these showers could turn into a rain/snow mix.

Today’s date isn’t far off from the typical time of the first snowfall. The “average” first snowfall date in Anchorage is October 16. The earliest first snow on record occurred on September 21, 1996. The latest date a first snow was recorded is November 13, 2002. The heaviest first snowfall occurred on October 19, 1954 when 8.6 inches of snow fell.

