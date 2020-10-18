Advertisement

APD investigating a suspicious death in Chugiak

By Marlise Irby
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just before midnight on Saturday the Anchorage Police Department received a call of an adult male dead inside a home on the 18700-block of Jasmine Road near Little Peters Creek. When officers arrived they found the man dead under suspicious circumstances.

The Crime Scene Team will be responding to process the scene. Cause of death has not been identified and the victims name has not been releases.

This is a continuing investigation.

