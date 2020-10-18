DHSS reports 215 new COVID-19 cases for the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - DHSS reports 215 new COVID-19 cases have been reported for Sunday’s daily case count. The total number of Alaskans who have died with the disease is 67.

Sunday marks the 25th consecutive day of the state reporting more than 100 new COVID-19 cases a day.

There are currently 5,461 active cases in Alaska and 6,488 cases marked as recovered and presumed recovered. There have been 368 hospitalizations since the virus has been reported in the state.

Sunday’s resident cases were found in these communities:

Anchorage Municipality: 89

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 15

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 34

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 4

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 20

North Slope Borough: 7

Juneau City and Borough: 5

Bethel Census Area: 19

Northwest Arctic Borough: 8

This story is based off initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.