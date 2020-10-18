Is Saturday night the night for the first snow?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage is looking at a chance to see the first snow of the season overnight Saturday into Sunday. The snow could mix with some rain and make it more of a slush. If Anchorage sees that first snow, it’s likely to be less than a half-inch.

Interior areas will see some heavy snow over the next few days which could cause visibility issues along the Parks high near Denali. Overall, temperatures across the state will feel on the chilly-side compared to where they’ve been.

Some clearing is expected across much of mainland Alaska on Wednesday and Thursday. As of Saturday night, the aurora forecast for those days is ranging from 5 to 6 which means quite active aurora. The Orionids meteor shower is also expected to peak Wednesday night into Thursday. If the skies stay clear, we have excellent chances of seeing the aurora and a few meteors.

