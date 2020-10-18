Advertisement

Is Saturday night the night for the first snow?

The week ahead shows snow & sun, aurora & meteors
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage is looking at a chance to see the first snow of the season overnight Saturday into Sunday. The snow could mix with some rain and make it more of a slush. If Anchorage sees that first snow, it’s likely to be less than a half-inch.

Interior areas will see some heavy snow over the next few days which could cause visibility issues along the Parks high near Denali. Overall, temperatures across the state will feel on the chilly-side compared to where they’ve been.

Some clearing is expected across much of mainland Alaska on Wednesday and Thursday. As of Saturday night, the aurora forecast for those days is ranging from 5 to 6 which means quite active aurora. The Orionids meteor shower is also expected to peak Wednesday night into Thursday. If the skies stay clear, we have excellent chances of seeing the aurora and a few meteors.

Latest News

Forecast

Saturday Evening weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
Anchorage could see the first snow of the season overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Forecast

Have you ever seen sea foam? See it and the chilly forecast for the weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:30 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
The weekend starts off with high pressure bringing frosty conditions to southcentral and just cold in the interior. Overnight low temperatures are expected to drop to the single digits to even below zero in the interior through the weekend. A storm that blasted the west coast with high winds, waves, and a mix of rain and snow, will continue to churn its way past the coasts through Saturday.

Weather

A chilly start for Friday

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:40 PM AKDT
|
By Aaron Morrison
Anchorage dipped into the 20s for the first time since late April. The chill deepens this weekend with a chance of a wintry mix.

Forecast

A look at your Friday morning weather and into the weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:52 AM AKDT
Anchorage officially dipped into the 20s for the first time this year since late April. These cold temperatures along with the recent rain led to the development of some patchy freezing fog this morning. We are now in that time of the year, where slick spots will begin to develop on the roads, particularly after rainy spells like we just saw in Southcentral. Once the fog lifts, today won't be half bad. Under partly cloudy skies we'll see highs warm into the lower 40s. No precipitation is expected today, as high pressure in the Interior will play a role in keeping us on the drier side.

Latest News

Forecast

A large storm churns through the Bering Sea, and sunny & dry in southcentral.

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:26 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
A large October low pressure system is hitting the west coast. A high wind warning and high wind warning are up for southerly winds gusting 60-70 mph and blowing snow. Watch out, winter is on the way in the NW part of the state. Sunny, cool, and dry in southcentral Alaska.

Forecast

Increasing sunshine Thursday but with fewer clouds, temperatures will drop down into the 20′s

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:04 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Increasing sunshine for Thursday but without the cloud cover tonight temperatures will drop down into the 20's

Forecast

Watch out for slippery roads Thursday morning, sunshine by midday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:00 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
A round of October rain, and high elevation snow, is working its way through southcentral Alaska. Light snow was also falling in the interior. Back to sunshine Thursday afternoon.

Forecast

Rain chances increase throughout the day as temperatures drop near freezing overnight in Anchorage

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Weather

Cold air ushers in a touch of winter

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:07 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
A chance of snow in the higher elevations begins Wednesday afternoon and goes through early Thursday. Hatcher Pass could collect 2-4" snow, 1-3" for Hiland Road/Upper Hillside of Anchorage.

Forecast

Early patchy fog should burn off as the sun comes out to warm us above average temperature wise

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:16 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Early patchy fog should burn off as the sun comes out to warm us above average temperature wise