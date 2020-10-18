Multiple school closures and sports cancelled due to COVID-19 cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

Mat-Su Borough School District - The MSBSD Health Advisory Team has announced they are postponing all indoor, intra-district competitions effective from Monday October 19 through Saturday, October 31, according to a post on Facebook.

The district says they came to this decision after the Mat-Su Borough moved into the “High Risk” COVID-19 Alert Level and an increased number of cases in their schools.

Wasilla High School - announced they will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to a case of COVID-19. On October 17, they case was reported to the school and at that point Mat-Su Public Health was notified and is working through the contact tracing process, according to a post on the Wasilla High School Facebook page.

On Monday, October 19 and Tuesday, October 18 all students “will participate in At-Home learning until Mat-Su Public Health completes contact tracing.” The post says they will update the short-term building closure on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

All before-and-after-school activities are canceled as well. And students who attend other schools for a portion of their day will be excluded until the contact tracing is completed.

Colony High School - CHS staff announced the school will be moving to Zoom remote learning status on Monday, October 19 and Tuesday, October 20.

Mat-Su Career and Tech - According to the school district’s COVID Information page, Mat-Su Career and Tech will also be closed Monday, October 19 and Tuesday, October 20.

Watch for updates on Tuesday evening.

