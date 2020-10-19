200 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday as state remain in high alert level

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 200 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska Monday. All of the new cases were reported in residents, bringing the state total of resident cases to 11,182 with an additional 1,038 total cases in nonresidents.

DHSS has reported 200-plus cases of COVID-19 for the past four days.

This is the 26th straight day Alaska has seen over 100-plus cases of COVID-19 and the streak of rising cases has pushed several communities into high-risk alert levels.

DHSS says the Northwest Region, Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Region, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Municipality of Anchorage, Other Interior Region, City and Borough of Juneau, Kenai Peninsula Borough and Matanuska-Susitna Region are all in the high alert level for having more than 10 cases of the virus per 100,000 people.

The Southwest Region is in an intermediate alert level for having between five and 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. Two regions, reported as Other Southeast Regions Northern and Southern, are in low-risk alert levels.

No new deaths were reported Monday. Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, 67 people have died with the virus and 361 have been hospitalized.

DHSS said there are currently 41 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and an additional 24 people are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Of those hospitalized for COVID-19, eight are on a ventilator.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 633,723 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect a new individual for each test. In the past week, 13,873 tests were administered with an average daily positive test rate of 4.67%.

New cases were reported in these communities:

Anchorage: 85

Eagle River: Five

Fairbanks: 52

Wasilla: Nine

Palmer: Six

Soldotna: Six

Dillingham Census Area: Eight

Bethel Census Area: Five

North Pole: Five

Chugiak: Four

Juneau: Three

Homer: Two

Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Boroughs: One

Cordova: One

Houston: One

Kenai: One

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: One

Seward: One

Utqiagvik: One

Yakutat Borough/ Hoonah-Angoon Census Area: One

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One

One additional case location is unknown and under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.