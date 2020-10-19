Advertisement

200 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday as state remain in high alert level

CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS
CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS(KWQC)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 200 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska Monday. All of the new cases were reported in residents, bringing the state total of resident cases to 11,182 with an additional 1,038 total cases in nonresidents.

DHSS has reported 200-plus cases of COVID-19 for the past four days.

200-plus COVID-19 cases
215 new COVID-19 cases
1 death, 204 new COVID-19 cases
1 death, 220 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

This is the 26th straight day Alaska has seen over 100-plus cases of COVID-19 and the streak of rising cases has pushed several communities into high-risk alert levels.

DHSS says the Northwest Region, Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Region, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Municipality of Anchorage, Other Interior Region, City and Borough of Juneau, Kenai Peninsula Borough and Matanuska-Susitna Region are all in the high alert level for having more than 10 cases of the virus per 100,000 people.

The Southwest Region is in an intermediate alert level for having between five and 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. Two regions, reported as Other Southeast Regions Northern and Southern, are in low-risk alert levels.

No new deaths were reported Monday. Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, 67 people have died with the virus and 361 have been hospitalized.

DHSS said there are currently 41 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and an additional 24 people are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Of those hospitalized for COVID-19, eight are on a ventilator.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 633,723 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect a new individual for each test. In the past week, 13,873 tests were administered with an average daily positive test rate of 4.67%.

New cases were reported in these communities:

  • Anchorage: 85
  • Eagle River: Five
  • Fairbanks: 52
  • Wasilla: Nine
  • Palmer: Six
  • Soldotna: Six
  • Dillingham Census Area: Eight
  • Bethel Census Area: Five
  • North Pole: Five
  • Chugiak: Four
  • Juneau: Three
  • Homer: Two
  • Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Boroughs: One
  • Cordova: One
  • Houston: One
  • Kenai: One
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough South: One
  • Seward: One
  • Utqiagvik: One
  • Yakutat Borough/ Hoonah-Angoon Census Area: One
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One

One additional case location is unknown and under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Global COVID cases top 40 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Global coronavirus cases top 40 million.

National

What you need to know about herd immunity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Up to this point, more than 200,000 people have died in the United States and not even 10% of the population has been infected.

Coronavirus

What is herd immunity?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A lot of talk has surrounded the concept of herd immunity when it comes to the coronavirus. Countries like Sweden have taken that approach, but many experts say the strategy is simply too dangerous.

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 6 hours ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

National

COVID: Only 2 states showing at least 10% drop in new cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging at least 55,000 new, known coronavirus cases per day. That's more than a 60% hike since mid-September.

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.

National

Critical week ahead for stimulus bill

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Two votes scheduled this week on the stimulus bill, but Democrats and Republicans are still far from a deal