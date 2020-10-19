Advertisement

Alaska tribes say agency ignored Tongass exemption request

Photo courtesy US Forest Service
Photo courtesy US Forest Service (KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Some Alaska Native groups say the U.S. government has ignored their requests to uphold national Roadless Rule restrictions in the Tongass National Forest.

CoastAlaska reported the U.S. Forest Service recommended lifting the rule completely and is expected to make the decision official before the end of October. The agency started a 30-day clock last month to completely exempt Tongass National Forest from the 2001 regulation. The Forest Service consulted nine Southeast Alaska tribes whose traditional homelands are part of the country’s largest national forest.

Hoonah Indian Association Administrator Bob Starbard says the change is a broken promise to tribal groups.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Austin Quinn-Davidson set to become Anchorage's Acting Mayor

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Matt Leseman

News

Anniversary vigil for missing Homer woman

Updated: 18 minutes ago
It has now been one year since a 38-year-old woman from homer disappeared. Anesha Murnane, known to friends and family as Duffy, was last seen leaving her apartment on Oct. 17, 2019. Sunday family and friends held a walk and vigil honoring Duffy starting at WKFL park, where participants retraced the last part of the route she was believed to have taken before she vanished. participants were encouraged to wear her favorite color blue, and carry candles or signs.

News

ML&P customers currently without power near UAA

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Municipal Light & Power says a car hit a switch cabinet causing a power outage near on Northern Lights from UAA Drive to Bragaw.

News

Women's March and Trump Rally take place in Wasilla

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Women’s March and a Trump rally both took place in Wasilla Saturday. The two groups have mostly opposing views, but did share one similar message: get out and vote.

Latest News

News

Pandemic causes demand for help from Food Bank of Alaska

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
More people seeking help from Food Bank of Alaska due to COVID-19 pandemic

Education

UPDATE: Multiple school closures and sports cancelled due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Schools announced the closures due to COVID-19; contact tracing in process.

Crime

APD investigating a suspicious death in Chugiak

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
The Crime Scene Team will be responding to process the scene

News

Anchorage sees first snowfall of the season

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
It's here! Anchorage sees its first official snowfall of the season!

News

33 positive COVID-19 cases at Fairbanks Correctional Center

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:49 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
32 are male and one is female

News

Caution encouraged during Halloween to help slow spread of COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:47 PM AKDT
|
By Dave Leval
Anchorage Health Department recommends changes to trick-or-treats, and Halloween parties to keep people safe