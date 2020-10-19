Early fog and clouds lift as the sun warms us up close to 40 degrees on Monday in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Storms passed through yesterday delivering the first snow of the season to some parts. As the system pushes off to the east then the high pressure building in from the west could trap some of that moisture forming low level clouds and fog (especially over Cook Inlet, Turnagain Arm, and the Knik Arm) early Monday. By Monday night, winds moving out of the north will bring another dash of cold, dry air to the region. The pull on one another and the change in pressure as the storms exit and the high moves in will spike up winds (from out of the north and west) across the northern Gulf coast on Tuesday. Winds out of the northwest will impact Kamishak Bay and the Barren Islands while winds out of the north will impact Valdez, the Thompson Pass and the Copper River Delta through Wednesday.

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Sunday, we have been tracking a storm system that is slowly drifting across northern Russia on Monday that will be the focus for weather late into next week. As the storms drop south and meet up with other storms in the north Pacific Ocean, the encounter will lead to further development of a storm system south of Dutch Harbor. Air flow will push these storms into the eastern Bering Sea through the weekend.

Further west, high pressure is sitting over western Alaska on Thursday, Southcentral on Friday and then moving into Canada on Saturday. High pressure will keep winds on the light side, skies on the clear side and nights and mornings on the cold side. Eventually, the high moves off (quickly over the mainland) and the storms over the Aleutian Islands will head towards Southcentral as the high pressure weakens and moves off. By the weekend, the storms will slide over Kodiak and along the Gulf Coast. For now, it looks like cloud cover moves in that will keep us on the warmer side while rain chances and possibly snow chances increase as well.

