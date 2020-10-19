Advertisement

Early fog and clouds lift as the sun warms us up close to 40 degrees on Monday in Anchorage

Partly sunny skies for Anchorage on Monday with light winds and a high of 39 degrees
By Howie Gordon
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Storms passed through yesterday delivering the first snow of the season to some parts.  As the system pushes off to the east then the high pressure building in from the west could trap some of that moisture forming low level clouds and fog (especially over Cook Inlet, Turnagain Arm, and the Knik Arm) early Monday.  By Monday night, winds moving out of the north will bring another dash of cold, dry air to the region.  The pull on one another and the change in pressure as the storms exit and the high moves in will spike up winds (from out of the north and west) across the northern Gulf coast on Tuesday.  Winds out of the northwest will impact Kamishak Bay and the Barren Islands while winds out of the north will impact Valdez, the Thompson Pass and the Copper River Delta through Wednesday.

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Sunday, we have been tracking a storm system that is slowly drifting across northern Russia on Monday that will be the focus for weather late into next week.  As the storms drop south and meet up with other storms in the north Pacific Ocean, the encounter will lead to further development of a storm system south of Dutch Harbor.  Air flow will push these storms into the eastern Bering Sea through the weekend.

Further west, high pressure is sitting over western Alaska on Thursday, Southcentral on Friday and then moving into Canada on Saturday.  High pressure will keep winds on the light side, skies on the clear side and nights and mornings on the cold side. Eventually, the high moves off (quickly over the mainland) and the storms over the Aleutian Islands will head towards Southcentral as the high pressure weakens and moves off.  By the weekend, the storms will slide over Kodiak and along the Gulf Coast.  For now, it looks like cloud cover moves in that will keep us on the warmer side while rain chances and possibly snow chances increase as well.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Snow leaves Southcentral and pushes into the Interior

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
After a first snowfall of the season, expect to see a few dry days and some sunshine across Southcentral. Snow moves into the Interior Monday and Tuesday.

Weather

Sunday evening forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
The snow has left Southcentral and is moving into the Interior. A chance for clear skies moves through most of the state this week.

News

Anchorage sees first snowfall of the season

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:31 AM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
It's here! Anchorage sees its first official snowfall of the season!

Weather

Is Saturday night the night for the first snow?

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:29 PM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Anchorage has its chance to see the first snowfall of the season overnight Saturday. Clear skies during mid-week could align with good aurora and a chance to see some meteors.

Latest News

Forecast

Saturday Evening weather

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:57 PM AKDT
Anchorage could see the first snow of the season overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Forecast

Have you ever seen sea foam? See it and the chilly forecast for the weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:30 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
The weekend starts off with high pressure bringing frosty conditions to southcentral and just cold in the interior. Overnight low temperatures are expected to drop to the single digits to even below zero in the interior through the weekend. A storm that blasted the west coast with high winds, waves, and a mix of rain and snow, will continue to churn its way past the coasts through Saturday.

Weather

A chilly start for Friday

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:40 PM AKDT
|
By Aaron Morrison
Anchorage dipped into the 20s for the first time since late April. The chill deepens this weekend with a chance of a wintry mix.

Forecast

A look at your Friday morning weather and into the weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:52 AM AKDT
Anchorage officially dipped into the 20s for the first time this year since late April. These cold temperatures along with the recent rain led to the development of some patchy freezing fog this morning. We are now in that time of the year, where slick spots will begin to develop on the roads, particularly after rainy spells like we just saw in Southcentral. Once the fog lifts, today won't be half bad. Under partly cloudy skies we'll see highs warm into the lower 40s. No precipitation is expected today, as high pressure in the Interior will play a role in keeping us on the drier side.

Forecast

A large storm churns through the Bering Sea, and sunny & dry in southcentral.

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:26 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
A large October low pressure system is hitting the west coast. A high wind warning and high wind warning are up for southerly winds gusting 60-70 mph and blowing snow. Watch out, winter is on the way in the NW part of the state. Sunny, cool, and dry in southcentral Alaska.

Forecast

Increasing sunshine Thursday but with fewer clouds, temperatures will drop down into the 20′s

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:04 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Increasing sunshine for Thursday but without the cloud cover tonight temperatures will drop down into the 20's