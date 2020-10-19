Advertisement

Hospitality and nonprofit grants applications rolling out in Anchorage

(Scott Gross)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:45 AM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Applications are now open for grants to Anchorage businesses in the hospitality industry and starting Monday at noon, non-profit grant applications will open as well.

For the hospitality industry, grant applications are being accepted through the Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant, and Retailers Association (CHARR), as well as the Hospitality Retailers Association.

“Alaska CHARR is administering the grants for businesses that have liquor licenses, and the Alaska Hospitality is administering the grants for all the other businesses that do not,” said Chris Schutte, Director of Anchorage’s Office of Economic and Community Development.

He added applications can be filed through those organizations online, and are intended to be simple to fill out so as many businesses can apply as possible.

Nicki Hale, one of the owners of Van’s Dive Bar said the application process was much simpler than other similar grants.

“I think I started mine at 9:00 and submitted it at 9:06, so it was really made easy for us to do,” she said.

Unlike the Municipality’s small business grants, Schutte said these are administered on a first-come-first-serve basis, and the amount depends on the type of business applying.

“The highest level, or tier A, is for those businesses that were shut down by EO-15, namely the bars, and so they are eligible for a $30,000 grant,” he said.

Van’s is one of the businesses in that category, and Hale says she believes that, on top of an incoming grant from the state, will go a long way to help her business.

“It’s gonna be amazing,” she said. “I’m going to be able to pay my rent up a little bit ahead of time, catch up on my past rents.”

But other businesses won’t qualify for that $30,000. Restaurants with liquor licenses that were restricted, but not completely shut down qualify for a $15,000 grant, and the rest a $7,000 one. Hale said she worried for those getting the $7,000.

“I’m grateful for what we got, you know, for what everyone’s got, I’m sure everybody’s grateful,” she said. “But Winter is coming, and we just want to try and stay open.”

Schutte and Hale both said they’re looking to the federal government in hopes of another relief bill, especially since they believe the hospitality grants, like many of the other relief programs such as the small business grants, will be oversubscribed.

“We will evaluate that over the coming week to see how we’re tracking and if needed, we may look to additional funding for those programs,” he said.

As for nonprofits, applications open Monday at noon for a grant program through the Cook Inlet Lending Center, and after applications close November 6, Schutte said they’re looking at a third round of small business grants using $10 million recently appropriated by the Anchorage Assembly. He added that a $7 million relief program specifically for the tourism industry is in the works as well.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winter marks the end of outdoor seating at restaurants

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Clark
The pandemic and mandates have been making business extremely difficult for restaurants. Now, mother nature brings on more challenges.

Politics

Austin Quinn-Davidson set to become Anchorage's Acting Mayor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman

News

Anniversary vigil for missing Homer woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
It has now been one year since a 38-year-old woman from homer disappeared. Anesha Murnane, known to friends and family as Duffy, was last seen leaving her apartment on Oct. 17, 2019. Sunday family and friends held a walk and vigil honoring Duffy starting at WKFL park, where participants retraced the last part of the route she was believed to have taken before she vanished. participants were encouraged to wear her favorite color blue, and carry candles or signs.

News

Alaska tribes say agency ignored Tongass exemption request

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some Alaska Native groups say the U.S. government has ignored their requests to uphold national Roadless Rule restrictions in the Tongass National Forest.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: ML&P says power should be restored to customers following Monday’s outage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Municipal Light & Power says a car hit a switch cabinet causing a power outage near on Northern Lights from UAA Drive to Bragaw.

News

Women's March and Trump Rally take place in Wasilla

Updated: 12 hours ago
A Women’s March and a Trump rally both took place in Wasilla Saturday. The two groups have mostly opposing views, but did share one similar message: get out and vote.

News

Pandemic causes demand for help from Food Bank of Alaska

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
More people seeking help from Food Bank of Alaska due to COVID-19 pandemic

Education

UPDATE: Multiple school closures and sports cancelled due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Schools announced the closures due to COVID-19; contact tracing in process.

Crime

APD investigating a suspicious death in Chugiak

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
The Crime Scene Team will be responding to process the scene

News

Anchorage sees first snowfall of the season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
It's here! Anchorage sees its first official snowfall of the season!