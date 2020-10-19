ML&P customers currently without power near UAA

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Municipal Light & Power says a car hit a switch cabinet causing a power outage near on Northern Lights from UAA Drive to Bragaw.

ML&P didn’t give a time frame for when customers can expect their power to be restored. According to officials, over 1,000 customers are without power.

OUTAGE NOTICE:Due to a car on a switch cabnet, crews are in route and responding to a reported outage on Northern Lights... Posted by Municipal Light & Power on Monday, October 19, 2020

Crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.