ML&P customers currently without power near UAA
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Municipal Light & Power says a car hit a switch cabinet causing a power outage near on Northern Lights from UAA Drive to Bragaw.
ML&P didn’t give a time frame for when customers can expect their power to be restored. According to officials, over 1,000 customers are without power.
Crews are on the scene.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
