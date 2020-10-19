Advertisement

Snow leaves Southcentral and pushes into the Interior

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While Anchorage saw the first official snowfall of the season, the snow didn’t stick around for long. Temperatures warmed into the upper 30s, melting most of the snow on the roads. Fairbanks is expected to see its first snow of the season on Monday into Tuesday with a possible two to four inches.

The next system is moving into the northern Pacific and Bering Sea by Wednesday. This looks to bring rain and snow to the West Coast. The front will swing into Southcentral starting Thursday with a chance of snow for Anchorage by Friday.

