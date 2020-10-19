Advertisement

Supreme Court to hear case over border wall funding

The Supreme Court case will not be argued before the winter and it’s unclear how the outcome of the presidential election would affect the case, if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House.
The Supreme Court case will not be argued before the winter and it’s unclear how the outcome of the presidential election would affect the case, if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear the Trump administration’s appeal of a lower court ruling that it improperly diverted money to build portions of the border wall with Mexico.

The high court has previously allowed construction to continue, even after a federal appeals court ruled in June that the administration had illegally sidestepped Congress in transferring the Defense Department funds.

The case will not be argued before the winter and it’s unclear how the outcome of the presidential election would affect the case, if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House.

It’s also not clear whether the administration has spent all of the $2.5 billion it moved to the wall project. Dissenting from a July order that allowed construction to continue, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that the court’s action “I fear, may operate, in effect, as a final judgment.”

The case has its origins in the 35-day partial government shutdown that started in December of 2018. Trump ended the shutdown after Congress gave him approximately $1.4 billion in border wall funding, but that was far less than the $5.7 billion he was seeking. Trump then declared a national emergency to take cash from other government accounts to use to construct sections of the wall.

At the time, the money Trump identified included $2.5 billion in Defense Department money, $3.6 billion from military construction funds and $600 million from the Treasury Department’s asset forfeiture fund.

The case before the Supreme Court involved just the $2.5 billion in Defense Department funds. The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Trump administration on behalf of the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition. California led a similar lawsuit on behalf of several states.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump says he may leave country if he loses to Biden

Updated: moments ago
|
At a rally in Macon, Georgia, President Donald Trump suggested he may have to "leave the country" if he were to lose the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

National

2,000-year-old Nazca Lines cat carving discovered in Peru

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Archeologists in Peru have discovered another Nazca Lines figure.

National Politics

Supreme Court to review Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court is agreeing to review a Trump administration policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

Politics

Austin Quinn-Davidson set to become Anchorage's Acting Mayor

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Matt Leseman

Latest News

News

Anniversary vigil for missing Homer woman

Updated: 23 minutes ago
It has now been one year since a 38-year-old woman from homer disappeared. Anesha Murnane, known to friends and family as Duffy, was last seen leaving her apartment on Oct. 17, 2019. Sunday family and friends held a walk and vigil honoring Duffy starting at WKFL park, where participants retraced the last part of the route she was believed to have taken before she vanished. participants were encouraged to wear her favorite color blue, and carry candles or signs.

News

Alaska tribes say agency ignored Tongass exemption request

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some Alaska Native groups say the U.S. government has ignored their requests to uphold national Roadless Rule restrictions in the Tongass National Forest.

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

News

ML&P customers currently without power near UAA

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Municipal Light & Power says a car hit a switch cabinet causing a power outage near on Northern Lights from UAA Drive to Bragaw.

National

New tropical depression forms over central Atlantic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A new tropical depression has formed over the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

National

Amber alert issued for 2-year-old boy in Mich.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Police said Javon Washington, 2, is missing and endangered after Phoenix Washington, 26, broke into his home and kidnapped him.