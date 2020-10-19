Tsunami warning issued after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes near Sand Point

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Weather Service has issued a tsunami warning after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake shook 56 miles southeast of Sand Point.

The tsunami warning is in effect for Unimak Pass and Kennedy Entrance in Southwest Alaska and was issued at 1 p.m. Monday.

Waves are estimated to arrive in Sand Point at 1:55 p.m., in Cold Bay at 2:45 p.m. and in Kodiak at 2:50 p.m.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake has caused the National Weather Service to issue a tsunami warning. (KTUU)

The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake was felt just before 1 p.m.

The Kodiak Emergency Operations Center said it has activated the warning sirens and is monitoring the status of the warning. The EOC said it was not aware of any damage in Kodiak.

In a Facebook post, the Homer Police Department has asked people in low elevation areas to move to higher ground, including the evacuation sites at Homer High School, West Homer Elementary School, Faith Lutheran Church, Paul Banks Elementary School and United Methodist Church.

Some schools outside Homer in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District are evacuating. In a tweet, the KPBSD said the community of Kachemak-Selo is being evacuated to Razdolna School, both Nanwalek School and Port Graham are being moved to higher ground and the community of Seldovia is being evacuated to Susan B. English School.

Several large aftershocks have been reported near Sand Point after the magnitude 7.5 earthquake. USGS has recorded four earthquakes from a magnitude 5.2 to a 5.7 in the hour following the magnitude 7.5 earthquake.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

