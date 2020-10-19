Advertisement

Woman hospitalized after being run over in Mountain View

(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a woman is in critical condition after she was run over at Davis Park in Mountain View.

Anchorage Police Department officers responded to the park at 5801 Mountain View Drive around 8:42 a.m. Monday in reference to an “injury collision."

APD’s investigation indicated a fight took place between a man and woman in the parking lot.

“When the adult male began to leave in a vehicle, the female attempted to climb into the moving vehicle, fell off, and was run over by the same vehicle," police wrote in a community message. "The male, who was driving an SUV which was pulling an enclosed trailer, left the scene without rendering aid.”

At 8:42 AM on October 19, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to Davis Park at 5801 Mountain View Drive in reference to an...

Posted by Anchorage Police Department on Monday, October 19, 2020

The woman was taken to the hospital. Police have not arrested the suspect.

Police say a portion of the Davis Park parking lot will be closed to the public as the Major Collision Investigative Unit process the scene.

APD asks if you have any information to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tsunami warning downgraded to advisory after 7.5 earthquake near Sand Point, Alaska

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The earthquake shook 55 miles southeast of Sand Point.

News

Winter marks the end of outdoor seating at restaurants

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
The pandemic and mandates have been making business extremely difficult for restaurants. Now, mother nature brings on more challenges.

News

Hospitality and nonprofit grants applications rolling out in Anchorage

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Nonprofit grant applications open Monday at noon.

Politics

Austin Quinn-Davidson set to become Anchorage's Acting Mayor

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman

Latest News

News

Anniversary vigil for missing Homer woman

Updated: 9 hours ago
It has now been one year since a 38-year-old woman from homer disappeared. Anesha Murnane, known to friends and family as Duffy, was last seen leaving her apartment on Oct. 17, 2019. Sunday family and friends held a walk and vigil honoring Duffy starting at WKFL park, where participants retraced the last part of the route she was believed to have taken before she vanished. participants were encouraged to wear her favorite color blue, and carry candles or signs.

News

Alaska tribes say agency ignored Tongass exemption request

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some Alaska Native groups say the U.S. government has ignored their requests to uphold national Roadless Rule restrictions in the Tongass National Forest.

News

UPDATE: ML&P says power should be restored to customers following Monday’s outage

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Municipal Light & Power says a car hit a switch cabinet causing a power outage near on Northern Lights from UAA Drive to Bragaw.

News

Women's March and Trump Rally take place in Wasilla

Updated: 20 hours ago
A Women’s March and a Trump rally both took place in Wasilla Saturday. The two groups have mostly opposing views, but did share one similar message: get out and vote.

News

Pandemic causes demand for help from Food Bank of Alaska

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:41 PM AKDT
|
By Dave Leval
More people seeking help from Food Bank of Alaska due to COVID-19 pandemic

Education

Multiple Mat-Su schools closed, sports canceled due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:17 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Schools announced the closures due to COVID-19; contact tracing in process.