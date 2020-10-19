Woman hospitalized after being run over in Mountain View

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a woman is in critical condition after she was run over at Davis Park in Mountain View.

Anchorage Police Department officers responded to the park at 5801 Mountain View Drive around 8:42 a.m. Monday in reference to an “injury collision."

APD’s investigation indicated a fight took place between a man and woman in the parking lot.

“When the adult male began to leave in a vehicle, the female attempted to climb into the moving vehicle, fell off, and was run over by the same vehicle," police wrote in a community message. "The male, who was driving an SUV which was pulling an enclosed trailer, left the scene without rendering aid.”

The woman was taken to the hospital. Police have not arrested the suspect.

Police say a portion of the Davis Park parking lot will be closed to the public as the Major Collision Investigative Unit process the scene.

APD asks if you have any information to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1.

