Women’s March in Palmer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Across the United States, thousands got together for the women’s march on Saturday.

It’s the second one this year. This time it’s to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and protest President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Several of these marches happened here in Alaska. One of them was in Palmer and met by a Trump rally. And both sides have one similar message.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.