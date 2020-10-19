Advertisement

Women’s March in Palmer

By Marlise Irby
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Across the United States, thousands got together for the women’s march on Saturday.

It’s the second one this year. This time it’s to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and protest President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Several of these marches happened here in Alaska. One of them was in Palmer and met by a Trump rally. And both sides have one similar message.

