215 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is on its fifth straight day of seeing 200-plus COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Social Services reported 215 new COVID-19 cases with 213 of those reported in residents.

Two cases were reported in nonresidents, with one located in Anchorage and another under investigation.

Alaska is currently in a high alert level as the state is on its 27th straight day of reporting over 100-plus COVID-19 cases. Several communities are also in a high alert level status for having over 10 cases of COVID-19 for every 100,000 people. Communities classified as high alert by DHSS include Northwest Region, Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Region, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Municipality of Anchorage, Other Interior Region, City and Borough of Juneau, Kenai Peninsula Borough and Matanuska-Susitna Region.

No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, keeping the state total of COVID-19 related deaths at 67. Since COVID-19 cases were first reported in Alaska, there have been 366 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Five new hospitalizations were reported by DHSS on Tuesday. Currently, 38 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 10 COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator.

A total of 11,393 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and an additional 1,039 nonresidents have tested positive for the virus in Alaska.

Since the pandemic began, DHSS reports a total of 546,525 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. In the past week, 16,629 COVID-19 tests were administered with an average daily positive rate of 4.25%.

The state is monitoring several COVID-19 outbreaks. Six new COVID-19 cases have been identified at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home this week for a total of 35 COVID-19 cases in residents and staff at the home. The outbreak at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home has resulted in the death of one resident, DHSS said. Two other residents are hospitalized with the virus.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Fairbanks Correctional Center has grown to 52 cases in inmates, the Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

In a press conference over a week ago, Anchorage Health Department health officials forecasted Anchorage would see 102 cases per day this week if COVID-19 trends continued. On Tuesday, DHSS reported 111 COVID-19 cases in Anchorage.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Anchorage: 111

Wasilla: 21

Fairbanks: 18

Bethel: Nine

Juneau: Six

Soldotna: Six

Utqiagvik: Six

Eagle River: Four

Kenai: Three

Homer: Two

Healy: Two

Palmer: Two

Northwest Arctic Borough: Two

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: Two

Skagway: Two

Bethel Census Area: Two

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: Two

Anchor Point: One

Chugiak: One

Chevak: One

Kodiak: One

Kotzebue: One

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: One

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: One

Matanuska-Susitna Borough Other: One

Nome Census Area: One

North Pole: One

Seward: One

Sterling: One

One additional case location is unknown and under investigation.

