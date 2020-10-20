Advertisement

Alaska accepts bids for 2 fast ferries that faced struggles

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Alaska is redoubling efforts to sell two fast ferries by accepting sealed bids.

CoastAlaska reported that the state Department of Transportation issued a public notice of the bidding process last week. The state set a minimum reserve price for each ship but doesn’t plan to reveal the amount until the bids are unsealed Dec. 15.

The vessels could travel about twice as fast as the rest of the fleet, going from Juneau to Sitka in about four hours. But they burned far more fuel than the conventional fleet and struggled in rough, winter conditions.

