Giant spider decoration scares up screams for Halloween by climbing NY house

By WKBW Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) - A retired Fisher-Price toy engineer in upstate New York put his skills to work on a Halloween display featuring a huge, animatronic spider.

Outside David Moomaw’s house in East Aurora, New York, a giant, green, animatronic spider climbs down a large web from the roof to the yard as smaller spiders bounce.

Moomaw, a retired Fisher-Price engineer, started building his creation from scratch in May. He sewed and painted the arachnid and built a crane, allowing it to crawl down the house. He says it was all worth it, just to see the smiles.

“With so much going on this year, I thought Halloween wasn’t going to be the same, and I felt if there was ever a time that we needed something other to look at, it was now,” Moomaw said.

Because so many people want to check out the house, the owners have had to actually schedule times for them to come visit.

Moomaw says he has big plans for next year’s Halloween display, but he’s keeping a tight lid on them for now.

