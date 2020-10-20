Healthy Living: Hydrate Alaska, getting healthy one vitamin infusion at a time

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s not typical that someone wants to be poked with a needle, but, at Hydrate Alaska, Charisse Millett doesn’t mind it.

“No, doesn’t bother me at all,” she said.

Relatively new to Alaska, the health and wellness clinic offers hydration, wellness and vitamin infusion therapy services that can be either through an injection, IV or oral supplements.

“As we get older, or stressed or sick or different things, the concentration in your cells can decrease and our goal is to just really boost them back up,” said Dr. Nathan Eastman, Co-Owner and Medical Director at Hydrate Alaska.

IV’s deliver 100% of the ingredients directly into the bloodstream and take about 45 minutes to get through a bag.

“A lot of it is just vitamins and natural substances that we’re trying to replenish in the body,” Dr. Eastman said.

As for when you can start to feel the effects? Dr. Eastman said it varies from person to person.

“I came in and absolutely started feeling the effects of what they were giving me and recovered actually quite well,” said Erin Plattner, a Hydrate Alaska client.

“We have a lot of return customers, so I think most people notice a significant improvement,” Dr. Eastman added.

Boosting up the immune system has never been more important than it is right now, which is why they’re really pushing Vitamin D.

“Glutathione is really popular right now so we’re pushing that, and has been really good for us, we’ve had some people post Covid syndrome come in and notice a big improvement with that,” Dr. Eastman said.

“I feel really healthy, I feel hydrated obviously and the vitamins are just, you can’t beat it,” Millett explained.

