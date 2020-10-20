Advertisement

New year-round jet service to Bristol Bay area now available

One of 30 Embraer 175s that Horizon Airlines is using to provide year round air service to Bristol Bay.
One of 30 Embraer 175s that Horizon Airlines is using to provide year round air service to Bristol Bay.(Mike Nederbrock)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to Alaska Airlines, flying to places like Dillingham or King Salmon was a luxury only given out during the summer on a 737. Airline pilots say those are a bit too large to be the ideal plane for getting people from place to place in a state where flying is essential. With Horizon Air as the operator, they’re downsizing to bring flights to Bristol Bay all year round.

Now, these flights will be available all year on Embraer 175s: a smaller, more fuel-efficient plane that’s a great fit for regional travel so common in Alaska, according to Horizon Pilot, Captain Bill Corbin.

“It’s the right aircraft for the medium to short-haul operations with smaller loads," he said. "So it’s the perfect airplane for it.”

He also said due to its size, the jets are much better suited to land on short runways, although he said it’s not qualified to land on a gravel one.

Just because it’s smaller, doesn’t mean it’s uncomfortable. On the inside, there are 76 seats with comparable legroom and storage space to a 737. There’s also still a first and premium class area. In the main cabin, seats are separated into rows of two on the side of the aircraft, meaning no middle seat.

“There’s Wi-Fi, power, everything customers need to feel comfortable,” said Horizon CEO Joe Sprague.

The flights to Bristol Bay will happen daily, but Alaska Airlines Regional Vice President Marilyn Romano said there will still be 737 flights. The E-175s will also run a few other routes, including Fairbanks to Anchorage, she said.

In a terrible year for aviation as a whole, she feels adding these planes and these services are a good way to work their way back up to pre-pandemic travel levels.

“Sometimes, this type of flying with an airplane this size is a great bridge to get us to where we want to be in 2021 and beyond,” Romano said.

The flights run daily; the first was on Oct. 18.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Healthy Living: Hydrate Alaska, getting healthy one vitamin infusion at a time

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
This week's healthy living focuses on Hydrate Alaska and it's vitamin infusion therapy services.

News

Alaska accepts bids for 2 fast ferries that faced struggles

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Alaska is redoubling efforts to sell two fast ferries by accepting sealed bids.

News

New feature helps solve an age old music problem

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Sjong
It is problem that impacts even the most knowledgeable in music history!However now google has come up with a new feature that could help you, details from Austin Sjong in Today's Tech Beat..

News

NORAD intercepts Russian aircraft late Monday evening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Two Russian Tu-95 bombers escorted by two Su-35 fighter aircraft were intercepted late Monday by a North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22 fighter aircraft, supported by E-3 airborne warning and control system and KC-135 refueler aircraft.

Latest News

News

A triple threat: Clear skies, the aurora and a meteor shower

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Much of ALaska will have the opportunity to see active aurora and a meteor shower this week...if the weather holds.

News

Alaska Bible College adds elementary education degree

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Alaska Bible College recently received state certification to offer a four-year degree in elementary education.

Crime

Scammers targeted retired Alaskans based on Christian, conservative views

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
In what Alaska’s Department of Law (DOL) calls the most significant fraud on Alaskans in years, seven retirees lost a combined total of $1.5 Million to a precious metals investment company allegedly targeting elderly Christian and politically conservative investors.

News

Thousands of Alaskans turn out to vote early

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto and Sean Maguire
Early voting for the general election began across Alaska on Monday.

News

Dog sled icon Aliy Zirkle creates virtual field trips for students, educators

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Aliy Zirkle started Husky Homeroom to give Alaska a little consistency and reliability amid online learning frustrations

News

Woman hospitalized after being run over in Mountain View

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage police say a woman is in critical condition after she was run over at Davis Park in Mountain View.