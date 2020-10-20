NORAD intercepts Russian aircraft late Monday evening

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Russian Tu-95 bombers escorted by two Su-35 fighter aircraft were intercepted late Monday within 30 nautical miles of Alaskan shores.

North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22 fighter aircraft, supported by E-3 airborne warning and control system and KC-135 refueler aircraft, intercepted the aircraft.

“NORAD forces remain on alert 24/7/365 to respond to potential threats to Canada and the United States,” said General Glen D. VanHerck, Commander NORAD. “The agility and readiness of our personnel ensures we are successful in addressing potential aerospace threats with the appropriate response at the right time.”

NORAD adds a Russian A-50 airborne early warning aircraft loitered with the intercepted aircraft in the air defense identification zone for about 1.5 hours.

All Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and at no time entered United States or Canadian sovereign airspace.

