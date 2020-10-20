Advertisement

State has until Thursday to respond to absentee ballot lawsuit, Alaska Supreme Court says

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Supreme Court ruled that the State of Alaska has until Thursday afternoon to respond to a lawsuit from an Alaska nonprofit demanding that it set up a process where voters can add missing information on their absentee ballots for the 2020 general election.

The Alaska Center Education Fund filed the lawsuit against the state of Alaska and the Division of Elections earlier this month. A few days after the lawsuit was filed, Alaska Superior Court Judge Andrew Guidi issued an opinion saying Alaska election officials do not need to give absentee voters a chance to fix errors that would result in the ballot not being counted. Guidi’s opinion stated there are resources available to help voters that are confused about the ballot requirements.

In court documents, the Alaska Center Education Fund wrote it hopes to clear things up before the Absentee Ballot Review Boards begin formally reviewing ballot certificates on Oct. 27.

The organization wants oral arguments and a decision next Wednesday, but the Alaska Supreme Court says it will wait until the state responds to determine if oral arguments are warranted.

The deadline to request absentee ballots is Oct. 24.

