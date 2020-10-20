The early chilly frown goes away when the sun comes out and warms the area up

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Partly cloudy skies and early fog for Anchorage on Tuesday with temps starting off in the mid 20′s. Temperatures warm close to 40 degrees while under partly sunny skies and light winds this afternoon. Winds along Turnagain Arm will be from out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Mostly clear Tuesday night with 20 mph wind gusts and a low of 27 degrees.

Temperatures will warm up to 39 degrees on Wednesday while under sunny skies and 10 mph winds. Clear Wednesday night with light winds, 20 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a low of 23 degrees. Looking ahead, mostly sunny for Thursday with light winds and a high of 38 degrees.

Clouds will linger from the Talkeetna Mountains and the Chugach Mountains to the Alaska Canada Border through Tuesday as cold air continues to drop down from the north keeping snow showers alive through Tuesday in these higher elevations. Low clouds and fog could hang around through Tuesday morning from the northern Cook Inlet down to Kenai while valley locations start to lose cloud cover as the cooler dry air moves in from the north. High-pressure building over the state and storms moving into the Gulf will pull on one another spiking up winds out of the north that will move through the mountain gaps increasing winds on the coast.

As well as the eastern Kenai Peninsula while spreading to Prince William Sound and the Copper River Delta through Tuesday. Winds will peak on Tuesday night for Seward and Whittier (and places alike) while they continue through late Wednesday for Valdez and the Copper River Delta. Storms will enter the western Gulf on Wednesday with Gale Force Winds (39-46 mph) and increasing rain chances from Kodiak Island and Shelikof Strait to the Barren Islands.

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Monday, since early in the week we have had high pressure from the east Pacific across Kodiak and north of the Brooks Range. Storms over the central Aleutians will be extending their reach and rain to Dillingham, King Salmon and Kipnuk. Fast forward to Saturday and these storms will be near the Pribilof Islands while high pressure sits just east of Cordova. This pattern will push airflow out of the southwest and into Southcentral with the potential to bring rain and snow to the area including Anchorage on Sunday. There is also the chance that the western Alaska Range could play a part in breaking up these storms while keeping rain/snow chances at a minimum. Storms move out of the north Pacific bringing rain to Attu Island and Shemya Saturday night.

