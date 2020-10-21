Advertisement

1 new death, 204 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday

By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting the sixth straight day of 200-plus COVID-19 cases with one new death and 204 COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Alaska is on the 28th straight day of reporting over 100 COVID-19 cases a day.

All 204 new cases were reported in Alaska residents on the DHSS coronavirus dashboard. Tuesday, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. reported a death in the region from COVID-19 complications in a resident in their 70s.

A total of 68 people have died with COVID-19, DHSS reported Wednesday.

The YKHC reported 78 new COVID-19 cases in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region Tuesday but those cases are not included in the DHSS coronavirus dashboard Wednesday. A spokesperson with DHSS said community partners may report cases before DHSS does, as the department seeks to verify cases, eliminate redundancies before adding the numbers to the daily dashboard.

“Because of the number of reports being received, it may take a day or two after receipt to get a report entered and counted,” Spokesperson Clinton Bennett said in an email. “Extra personnel will continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the Hub.”

Currently, 41 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and eight are on a ventilator. At least 382 people have been hospitalized with the virus since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska.

Cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 143
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 15
  • Kodiak: One
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: Two
  • Healy: One
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: Four
  • Delta Junction: Two
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 16
  • Nome Census Area: Three
  • Utqiagvik: Four
  • Kotzebue: One
  • Juneau: Three
  • Ketchikan: One
  • Sitka: One
  • Skagway: One
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: One
  • Bethel Census Area: One
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: Three
  • Dillingham: One

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data. Check back for updates.

