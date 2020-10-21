Advertisement

78 new COVID-19 cases reported in Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta with majority in Chevak

Ariel photograph of the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta Alaska (USGS/Public Domain)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta area reported one new COVID-19 death and 78 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The death is the fourth in the region since the pandemic began, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. said in a release. The person was in their 70s and died from complications of having COVID-19, YKHC said.

COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the area from Quinhagak and Bethel to Hooper Bay and two unnamed villages in the area. The majority of the cases were reported in Chevak, which saw 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Chevak has a population of just over 1,000 people, according to the U.S. Census, but now is facing community transmission of COVID-19.

“The YK Delta region is experiencing a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases and within the last seven days YKHC has sent multiple individuals by medevac to Anchorage due to serious infections of COVID-19,” YKHC said in a release.

Of the 78 new cases, five are in Bethel, two are in area villages, one in Hooper Bay, eight in Quinhagak and 11 in Toksook Bay. Almost all of the cases were likely related to community transmission of COVID-19, but the two cases in area villages and the case in Hooper Bay are likely travel-related, YKHC said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

