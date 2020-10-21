Alaska COVID-19 vaccination plan draft submitted to CDC

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A draft of a COVID-19 vaccination plan for Alaska was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for review.

All 50 states were required to send in a draft for review. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services submitted the document on Friday.

“Even though we do not know when or what type of vaccine will be available, we do know that we want to be prepared. Submitting this plan to the CDC is just the first step in the planning process, and we expect to make changes as new information becomes available,” said Tessa Walker Linderman, the state lead for the task force.

For the last several weeks, the Alaska COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force prepared the document as part of “ongoing preparations for a safe and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine across the state of Alaska.”

DHSS and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium have partnered to make up the Task Force.

