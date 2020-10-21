East Anchorage High School to be renamed after Sen. Bettye Davis

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School Board Tuesday voted unanimously to change the name of East Anchorage High School to honor the late Sen. Bettye Davis.

The school will soon be called Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School.

Davis was the first black woman elected to the Alaska House of Representatives and the Senate. She died in 2018.

Over a dozen people for and against the name change spoke in person and over the phone.

Though the name of the high school will change, the board made it clear in an amendment that the name East Anchorage High School and the Thunderbird mascot will still be used for sports and activities.

