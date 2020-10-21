Advertisement

Fact Checker: Alyse Galvin ‘isn’t a liberal’ campaign ad

Fact Checker evaluates claims made in candidates’ campaign ads.
Fact Checker is reviewing the truthfulness and accuracy of campaign ads.
Fact Checker is reviewing the truthfulness and accuracy of campaign ads.(Colin Lamar / KTUU | Colin Lamar / KTUU)
By Jill Burke
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alyse Galvin, an independent candidate and the Democratic nominee, is taking a second run at the congressional seat of Alaska’s long-time incumbent, Don Young.

A television ad paid for by the Alyse for Alaska campaign tells voters, via the grandfatherly advice of 90-year-old Phillip Morrow dressed in a flannel shirt and red suspenders, “Don’t believe anyone who says she’s a liberal.”

The distinction matters in a state that prides itself on doing things its own way, and whose congressional delegation shuns national party Democrats as meddling outsiders who don’t understand Alaska’s needs.

Alaska News Source’s Fact Checker cannot necessarily fact check if Galvin is a liberal or not, as many people will have a different opinion on what constitutes a liberal, but Fact Checker can evaluate claims to evidence of what Galvin has previously stated.

In the same campaign ad, Morrow tells Alaskans, “I want a fighter who will stand up to the national Democrats on [Arctic National Wildlife Refuge], protect our gun rights, strengthen our military, balance the budget and oppose higher taxes on working Alaskans.”

Fact Checker rates this generally true, based on Galvin’s positions and statements throughout her present-day and 2018 campaigns.

Earlier this year, House and Senate Democrats sent letters urging major banks to stop financing oil and gas drilling in ANWR. Galvin has said she won’t follow suit. Her husband works for a company that conducts oil field exploration on Alaska’s North Slope, and she’s said she understands the importance the industry has in helping Alaskans support their families.

“I’m a supporter of ANWR, opponent of the Green New Deal and a strong supporter of the jobs that come from natural resource development in Alaska,” Galvin said during a debate with Young on Oct. 15.

Young and Galvin both support the Second Amendment.

As for the military, Galvin told the Anchorage Daily News she views Alaska as an important military location, noting its vast coastline and international prominence within the arctic.

Galvin views health care costs as one of the major factors affecting the economy, and among the ideas, she’s said could help would be allowing states to purchase prescription medications from other countries to reduce costs. In an interview with Alaska Public Media, Galvin said that while she does not support a Medicare-for-all model of national health care in Alaska, saying it won’t work, she does think “a public option in the right setting could be considered, where folks could buy in and it provides competition.”

“I’m not a liberal, Washington Democrat. I’m an independent,” Galvin said in August, before the primary election.

However, on the ballot, Galvin will be listed as the Democratic nominee. Her undeclared party affiliation won’t be shown, despite a lawsuit she filed hoping to get the Division of Elections to more accurately identify her.

Young, who’s held office for nearly half of a century, has a long history of defeating challengers. When Galvin garnered 46% of the vote in 2018, it was the closest race anyone has mounted against Young since 1990. Galvin is working to convince Alaskans she has her own identity and to distinguish herself from Young and Democratic stereotypes.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gardening supply store says business is up during COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
Local garden supply store sees an increase in business from people who want to grow plants indoors during COVID-19

News

More school closures, longer contact tracing as Mat-Su COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
As the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise in the Mat-Su Valley, so does the number of schools that are closed for cleaning.

News

Alaska COVID-19 vaccination plan draft submitted to CDC

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
A draft of a COVID-19 vaccination plan for Alaska was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for review.

Voter intimidation tactics

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Messages like these can seem very intimidating for anyone who doesn't know what it is happening. It is important to know it is illegal and should be reported to law enforcement agencies immediately

Latest News

Decision 2020

State has until Thursday to respond to absentee ballot lawsuit, Alaska Supreme Court says

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Alaska Supreme Court ruled the State of Alaska has until Thursday afternoon to respond to a lawsuit from an Alaska nonprofit demanding that it set up a process where voters can add missing information on their absentee ballots for the 2020 general election.

News

Healthy Living: Hydrate Alaska, getting healthy one vitamin infusion at a time

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
This week's healthy living focuses on Hydrate Alaska and it's vitamin infusion therapy services.

News

Alaska accepts bids for 2 fast ferries that faced struggles

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alaska is redoubling efforts to sell two fast ferries by accepting sealed bids.

News

New feature helps solve an age old music problem

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
It is problem that impacts even the most knowledgeable in music history!However now google has come up with a new feature that could help you, details from Austin Sjong in Today's Tech Beat..

News

New year-round jet service to Bristol Bay area now available

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
The biggest state is starting to use smaller planes for regular air travel to Bristol Bay.

News

NORAD intercepts Russian aircraft late Monday evening

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Two Russian Tu-95 bombers escorted by two Su-35 fighter aircraft were intercepted late Monday by a North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22 fighter aircraft, supported by E-3 airborne warning and control system and KC-135 refueler aircraft.