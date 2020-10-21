Gardening supply store says business is up during COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While many Alaska businesses are suffering through COVID-19, some are finding that their sales have actually gone up.

That’s the case with Southside Gardening Supply, according to store manager Eshom Reed.

The store that sells grow lights and supplies for organic and hydroponic gardening is attracting customers who want to grow vegetables indoors. Reed said COVID-19 has given people the time and the desire to grow their own food.

“It is really appealing for a lot of people, especially now,” said Reed. " You never thought you’d have the time to start growing indoors and now you have plenty of time. So it really is a huge influx of people we are getting for that."

Reed said people might be surprised by what they can grow indoors.

“Tomatoes are great, basil, spinach, pretty much everything but a root veggie,” he said.

The store carries the supplies to make it work, but just as importantly, offers advice, especially for first timers.

Reed said the cost to get started can range between $250 and $1,000, depending on how much you want to grow and which system you prefer. He added that people who start small often find they want to expand.

“Quite frankly, it just feels good to grow plants. Everyone doesn’t really think about that, but as soon as you start growing it you think, wow this is awesome! You almost start treating them like a member of your family," he said.

Reed said they are also seeing an increase in people who want to try their hand at growing marijuana at home.

