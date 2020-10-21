Advertisement

‘Karch’ Kiraly shouts out SOHI volleyball team

By Austin Sjong
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One of the greatest to ever spike it shouted out the Soldotna High School volleyball team. “Karch” Kiraly sent a video addressed to the team and their coach, commending the teams effort in sticking together as they face their toughest opponent yet, the pandemic.

Kiraly said in part, "I want to give you props for working through that being tough grinding through and being good for each other and finally knowing that whatever challenges are out there this to shall pass so good luck to you all.”

Kiraly is the only player man or woman to have won Olympic gold medals in both indoor and beach volleyball categories.

Soldotna Head Coach Luke Baumer made his acquaintance a few years ago while in California, and decided to reach out to give his girls a boost while their season hangs in the balance.

Coach Baumer said that he wanted to show the video to his team in person but was forced to txt it to them due to covid restrictions.

The responses he got were littered with all caps, OMGs and smiling emojis.

As of right now, the volleyball season for Soldotna is up in the air and depends on case counts in the coming weeks.

