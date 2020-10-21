Pet Project: Abby

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Meet Abby for this week’s Pet Project. She is a 3-year old pit mix.

Abby was a stray who ended up at Animal Control and then came to the Alaska SPCA Adoption Center after her spay surgery. Since Abby was a stray, there’s not much known about her life, but staff say she’s a wild child who loves to run and adventure and would be great for an active family.

Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager, Aimee Everett said Abby has a great happy go lucky personality and is always wagging her tail.

If you’re interested in taking Abby home and making her a part of your forever family, click here to contact the center.

