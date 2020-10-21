Advertisement

Sen. Dan Sullivan to vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sen. Dan Sullivan will vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, the senator announced in a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday.

In his speech, Sullivan said he believed Barrett is skeptical of expanding the power of federal agencies and understands issues that Alaskans care about, like the protection of the Second Amendment.

“I don’t know how Judge Barrett will vote on these specific issues, but I trust her temperament, on great display during the hearings, her stated skepticism about federal overreach and her strong belief that the Second Amendment confers an individual right intimately connected with the natural right of self-defense,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan met with Barrett in September shortly after she was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump.

[RELATED: Sen. Sullivan meets with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett]

Sullivan urged other senators to vote to confirm the judge. Senior Sen. Lisa Murkowski previously told Alaska Public Media that she does not support filling a Supreme Court vacancy so close to an election, citing Senate precedent established in 2016 when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it was too close to an election to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, for the court.

At the end of September, Murkowski changed her statement saying, “For weeks I have stated that I do not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to an election. But today the President exercised his constitutional authority to nominate an individual to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I welcome the opportunity to meet with the Supreme Court nominee, just as I did in 2016.”

Sullivan’s opponent, an independent candidate and the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, Dr. Al Gross, called Barrett’s nomination “rushed & without precedent” in a tweet posted Tuesday.

“Trust me, she will gut the Affordable Care Act and end a woman’s right to choose, and Dan Sullivan is going to rubber-stamp it every step of the way,” Gross said in a video in September.

The Senate will likely vote to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday. Even without the support of Democrats, Barrett has enough Republican votes to be confirmed, the Associated Press reported.

