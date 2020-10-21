The sun shines in full force Wednesday as temperatures warm to near 40 degrees

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After early patchy fog temperatures will warm up to 40 degrees on Wednesday while under sunny skies and 15 mph winds. Clear Wednesday night with 10 mph winds, 20 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a low of 21 degrees.

Sunny skies for Thursday with light winds, 20 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a high of 37 degrees. Mostly clear Thursday night with 10 mph winds, 25 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a low of 23 degrees. Looking ahead, partly sunny early on Friday before becoming cloudy with 10 mph winds, 25 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a high of 39 degrees.

Clouds continue too thin as they linger across the Chugach Mountains east to the Copper River Basin, while some storm energy drops out of the Interior and into the eastern half of the Southcentral mainland. Cold air drops down from the north as high pressure strengthens over the Interior. The area stays dry but the combination of that storm energy and cold air movement will strengthen the winds around Prince William Sound Wednesday morning and afternoon. The rest of the coastal gap winds will still be noticeable as areas along Turnagain Arm could see 20 mph winds Wednesday into Wednesday night before weakening early on Thursday. The winds in the coastal spots such as Seward, Whittier and Valdez should help prevent overnight temperatures from falling into the 20′s as the winds mix the surface air with upper-level air and preventing the cooling.

The valley could see temps in the upper 20′s as winds mix the air and keep temps regulated. Other locations in Southcentral though could see some very cold nights and mornings with temps in the low 20′s and maybe even see temps dropping into the teens. Storms enter the southwest Gulf late Wednesday night into Thursday bringing rain and high elevation snow to Kodiak Island along with Gale Force Winds (39-46 mph) across the western Gulf from out of the southeast.

For the extended forecast, Friday through Tuesday, Bering Sea storms will have made their way inland on the southwest coast by Friday across the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island. The storm will bring rain to the area before moving into Southcentral Saturday and Sunday. GaleForce Winds (39-46 mph) are expected with these storms over the Bering Sea until the system begins to weaken on Saturday.

The Anchorage Bowl looks to dry out again Tuesday after potential rain to the area Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Rain will continue for the Bering Sea, the Southwest and snow for the higher elevations through Tuesday. Snow will fall the rest of the forecast period for the higher mountain elevations.

