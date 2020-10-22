210 news COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 210 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

This is the seventh straight day DHSS has reported 200-plus COVID-19 cases and the 29th day DHSS has reported 100-plus COVID-19 cases.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the total of deaths in the state at 68 people, according to the DHSS dashboard.

To date, 11,837 residents and 1,040 nonresidents have tested positive for the virus. DHSS says 385 people have been hospitalized since COVID-19 was first reported in the state. Currently, 41 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and five are on a ventilator.

Cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 60

Bethel Census Area: 29

Kusilvak Census Area: 59

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 13

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: Two

Fairbanks North Star Borough: Five

Delta Junction: One

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 25

Nome Census Area: Eight

North Slope Borough: Three

Kotzebue: One

Juneau: Three

Skagway: One

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data. Check back for updates.

