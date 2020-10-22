Advertisement

Alaska transportation department impounding roadside signs

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is enforcing a law preventing signs from being posted along state roads, including many campaign signs.

KTOO Public Media reported the department says impounding signs is not politically motivated, but rather an attempt to follow the statute against allowing signs in any area designated a right of way. Right of way refers to land along state roads for public use including sidewalks, power lines, drainage ditches and stop signs.

State law allows signs to be posted on private property.

