Anchorage police investigating homicide at Chelsea Inn Hotel

Anchorage police are investigating a homicide at the Chelsea Inn Hotel.
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There’s a large police presence in the area at the Chelsea Inn Hotel as Anchorage police investigate a homicide. According to police, dispatch received a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Spenard Road. When officers arrived, they found an adult male deceased inside the Chelsea Inn Hotel. He had trauma to his upper body.

No roads are closed at this time, but if you are in the area, please follow officer’s instructions.  

If you have any information about this investigation, including surveillance video, please call Dispatch at 311 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.

This is a developing story.

