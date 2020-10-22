APOC denies request for emergency hearing on Ballot Measure One

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Offices Commission rejected a request for an emergency hearing Wednesday regarding Ballot Measure One.

Commissioners did not give a reason for the decision that came two hours after the hearing started.

Les Gara, a former state representative, who is also a lawyer, supports the measure. He took exception with the ads paid for by ConocoPhillips and other major oil companies who make up “One Alaska,” which opposes the measure.

He claimed they violated state statute when they listed their primary address as Alaska, not the state or country where the parent companies are based. Gara wanted the ads changed immediately.

“Can it cause irreparable harm penalties can not address? Yes. The irreparable harm is voters will be misled, these ads are being funded locally when in fact, they are being funded by money that is owned by the parent corporations in London, Houston, and Irving, Texas.”

“The company that contributed to ‘One Alaska’ is a different entity, it’s the ConocoPhillips Alaska Corporation.” said Matt Singer, who represented the oil companies. “It’s registered to do business in the state of Alaska.”

The commission did not give a reason why it ruled against Gara.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.