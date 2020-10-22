Advertisement

Enjoy today’s sunshine because we will not see this much of it the rest of the forecast period

Sunny skies for Anchorage on Thursday with 10 mph winds and a high of 37 degrees
By Howie Gordon
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure extends from southwest Alaska to the Yukon Territory in Canada keeping the area clear and dry into Friday morning. Winds across the region have diminished except from Prince William Sound to the Copper River Delta where winds have persisted but should trend downward in intensity during the day on Thursday. Winds in the Matanuska Valley will persist through Friday due to storms moving into the southern Bering Sea changing up air pressure and pulling on the high-pressure ridge.

Storms in the Bering will move into the western Gulf early on Thursday but will lift northeast, stalling over the Kenai Peninsula by Saturday night. This system will bring Gale Force Winds (39-46 mph) to the western Gulf along with rain to Kodiak Island through late Friday. GaleForce Winds (39-46 mph) will push over the Barren Islands Thursday and linger through early Saturday. Winds will also increase through Turnagain Arm, but these winds will bend down Cook Inlet, keeping Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valleys in a colder airflow out of the north. Moisture meeting up with this cold air could lead to some light snow from Kenai north to Anchorage on late Friday to early Saturday but due to the dry nature of the atmosphere, most falling snow should evaporate before reaching the ground. Airflow out of the southeast could continue to lessen snow chances, especially in the lee (non-wind and non-Gulf side) of the mountains (Kenai and Chugach) Saturday afternoon into Sunday as this airflow setups at the proper angle for mountain protection from these weather changes.

For the extended forecast, Sunday through Wednesday, storms will exist in the Bering Sea while high pressure builds over the north Pacific Ocean. Warm air will move up with storms from the Alaska Peninsula (headed to the west coast) and will meet up with colder air moving down from the Bering Sea (out of the northwest). This will be challenging in determining whether or not Southcentral sees snow, rain or a mix of both on Monday. Cold air moving down from the northwest will settle this by Tuesday as temperatures drop cold enough for snow and returning temperatures across the region to the colder side (potentially below average) once again.

