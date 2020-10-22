High pressure keeps it clear and cold through midday Friday.
Another night of possible views of the northern lights and Orionids meteor showers.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - How much longer will the skies remain clear? Through Thursday night, Anchorage and areas to the north should see high pressure ensure cold, dry weather. High winds and rain associated with a pair of storms are affecting the Aleutians. Clouds from these storms move into southcentral by Friday.
