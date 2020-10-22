Advertisement

Inside the Gates: JBER increases health protection amid rising COVID-19 cases

Airmen and soldiers told to avoid indoor and outdoor bars, as well as other establishments like breweries, pubs and nightclubs
JBER increases health alert from Bravo to Charlie
By Scott Gross
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Friday, 673rd Air Base Wing and JBER Commander Col. Kirsten Aguilar announced in a Facebook video that the military installation would move from Health Protection Condition, or HPCON Bravo, to HPCON Charlie due to escalating COVID-19 numbers across Alaska, Anchorage and on the base itself.

“Over the last seven to 10 days we have seen significant increases on base mirroring what we’re seeing in anchorage and across Alaska,” Aguilar said. “As we’ve studied how COVID is spreading we’re seeing increases in transmission in the workplace, and off-duty social gatherings such as large gatherings.”

The tightening of restrictions includes not only airmen but also soldiers with U.S. Army Alaska, including Fort Wainwright.

“It basically means that some of our services have been reduced in hours of operations and commanders and supervisors have been notified to maximize telework when carrying out mission-essential activity,” Army Col. Den Denter, vice commander of the 673rd ABW & JBER said. “The health and safety of our military and civilian personnel that work on the installation here at JBER and their families are of great importance to us here.”

The order keeps active-duty USARAK soldiers as well as airmen assigned to the 673rd Wing from visiting indoor and outdoor bars, breweries, pubs and nightclubs.

“Preventing airmen from entering establishments which primarily engage in the serving of alcohol beverages for on-site consumption is in the best interest of safeguarding and preserving our national security capabilities in supporting our local communities and the state of Alaska with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Denter said.

The new order also puts in place social distancing, mask-wearing and implementing sanitization standards that were previously starting to slack. The decision was made with the senior mission commands across JBER to help slow the spread of the virus across the installation.

“Given the increases in workplace transmissions, individual commands will take action to limit the presence of personnel in the workplace and ensure appropriate mitigation measures are in place,” Aguilar said.

Elevating to HPCON Charlie allows the to implement increased controls to protect service members, civilians and families, as much as possible while maintaining readiness and preserving warfighting capabilities.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

