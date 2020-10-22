Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Eagle River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Eagle River. Police say no officers were hurt.

Police were first called to the area in reference to a disturbance between the man and family members at a home on Toakoana Drive.

Update at 10:25 AM: This situation has turned into an officer-involved shooting investigation. The adult male suspect... Posted by Anchorage Police Department on Thursday, October 22, 2020

When police arrived, police said the family members left the home but the man stayed inside. Attempts to talk the man out were unsuccessful and SWAT was called in.

The road was closed while police were in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

