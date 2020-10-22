Advertisement

Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Eagle River

Schools in Erie were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.
Schools in Erie were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.(MGN Image)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Eagle River. Police say no officers were hurt.

Police were first called to the area in reference to a disturbance between the man and family members at a home on Toakoana Drive.

Update at 10:25 AM: This situation has turned into an officer-involved shooting investigation. The adult male suspect...

Posted by Anchorage Police Department on Thursday, October 22, 2020

When police arrived, police said the family members left the home but the man stayed inside. Attempts to talk the man out were unsuccessful and SWAT was called in.

The road was closed while police were in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mat-Su School Board approves MSEA teacher contract

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
After 18 months of negotiations, teachers represented by the Mat-Su Education Association now have a contract approved by the school board.

News

UPDATE: Body found of missing person following reported shipwreck at Cape Nome

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers say rescue crews found the body of one of the missing people following a shipwreck at Cape Nome on Oct. 15.

News

Alaska transportation department impounding roadside signs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State law allows signs to be posted on private property.

News

In COVID-19, state leadership sees different priorities, problems

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
As COVID-19 case counts rise across the state, several regions are now on high alert after seeing drastic increases in community spread. Yet, State of Alaska officials seemed to have differing opinions about the need for concern regarding recent outbreaks of the disease.

Latest News

News

The Horse Drawn Carriage Company reflects on pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Kashatok
If you’ve spent some time downtown during the holidays or the summer, you’ve seen their carriages making around through the streets.

Crime

Anchorage police investigating homicide at Chelsea Inn Hotel

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Anchorage police investigate a homicide at the Chelsea Inn Hotel.

News

The Horse Drawn Carriage Company reflects on pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

APOC denies request for emergency hearing on Ballot Measure One

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Gara took exception with the ads paid for by oil companies opposed to the measure.

News

Alaska could see a significant ‘blue shift’ once absentee ballots are counted after Election Day

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Alaskans will see preliminary results on the night of Nov. 3, but a significant shift to left-leaning candidates could occur once absentee ballots are counted.

News

Save the Matanuska Greenbelt group to meet with university officials over gravel exploration concerns

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
UAF began evaluating gravel resources on the trails near the Matanuska Experiment Farm as a possible source of revenue.