The Horse Drawn Carriage Company reflects on pandemic

Covid-19 Pandemic affects long time Alaskan Small Business
By Jeremy Kashatok
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:45 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’ve spent some time downtown during the holidays or the summer, you’ve seen their carriages making around through the streets.

Alaska’s News Source recently spent some time with the owner of the Horse Drawn Carriage Company, talking about how this year has turned out for him and his drivers.

The downturn of tourism traffic has been just one of the effects the covid-19 pandemic has had on this Alaskan Small Business.

The health mandates have also had an impact, keeping these horses in the barn, and the carriages parked and stored.

