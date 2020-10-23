Advertisement

2 suspicious deaths under investigations

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By Malia Barto
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police Department sent out advisories about two separate suspicious deaths that occurred Thursday evening.

APD responded to a call Thursday evening at 6:43 p.m. about an adult male who was dead inside of a residence on Cope Street.

APD determined the situation surrounding the death needed to be looked at closer. A crime scene team responded to the site and the cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner later on.

Approximately a half-hour later, at 7:19 p.m., APD received another call about another adult male who was reported dead inside a residence on Shakespeare Circle. That investigation deemed the death suspicious in nature; it was also was responded to by a crime scene team. A medical examiner will also determine the cause of death later on.

Names of the victims for both cases will be released after next-of-kin have been notified.

