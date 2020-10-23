Alaska reports 242 new COVID-19 cases Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is on its eighth straight day of reporting more than 200 new COVID-19 cases. Friday also marks the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day.

Friday marks the 30th straight day Alaska has seen over 100-plus COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health and Social Services reported 242 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with 239 of the cases in residents and three in nonresidents. More than half of the resident cases are found in the Municipality of Anchorage.

No new deaths were reported Friday, keeping the total COVID-19 deaths at 68. There are 6,915 recovered and presumed recovered cases and 6,178 active cases in the state. There have been at least 392 hospitalizations, and another 59 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Resident cases were found in these communities:

Anchorage Municipality: 151

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 11

Kodiak Island Borough: One

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 22

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: One

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 32

Nome Census Area: One

Northwest Arctic Borough: Two

Juneau City and Borough: Seven

Bethel Census Area: Six

Kusilvak Census Area: Three

Unknown: Two

