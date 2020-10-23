Century 16 is offering private watch parties during pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Century 16 and XD theater in Anchorage is open for business, but COVID-19 has put a damper on things. Besides capacity restrictions, many people are staying away because of health concerns.

That’s prompted the Cinemark chain nationwide, of which Century is a part, to offer people an alternative called private watch parties.

Cinemark Vice President of Corporate Communications Chanda Brashears explained that a private watch party means people can rent an entire theater and bring their “trusted bubble” to see a film, whether that’s family or close friends. The number of people is capped at 20 which should give everyone a chance to spread out. Brashears said there are other precautions to keep people safe at the theater, including staggered showtimes.

“Face masks are required for every employee and guest,” she said. “We are disinfecting the auditoriums before every showtime and we are also sanitizing all hard surfaces every 30 minutes.”

The cost to rent a theater for a private watch party is $99 if you want to see an older classic movie, or $149 if you want to watch one of the few new releases that are available. Theaters can be booked on-line at the Cinemark Website.

In Anchorage, dates were filling up fast. Bashears said she wasn’t surprised.

“We’ve all been watching movies on our couch for the past couple of months but there truly is nothing like that immersive cinematic experience,” she said.

