Advertisement

Century 16 is offering private watch parties during pandemic

Century 16 is offering Private Watch Parties, where people can rent an entire theater.
Century 16 is offering Private Watch Parties, where people can rent an entire theater.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Century 16 and XD theater in Anchorage is open for business, but COVID-19 has put a damper on things. Besides capacity restrictions, many people are staying away because of health concerns.

That’s prompted the Cinemark chain nationwide, of which Century is a part, to offer people an alternative called private watch parties.

Cinemark Vice President of Corporate Communications Chanda Brashears explained that a private watch party means people can rent an entire theater and bring their “trusted bubble” to see a film, whether that’s family or close friends. The number of people is capped at 20 which should give everyone a chance to spread out. Brashears said there are other precautions to keep people safe at the theater, including staggered showtimes.

“Face masks are required for every employee and guest,” she said. “We are disinfecting the auditoriums before every showtime and we are also sanitizing all hard surfaces every 30 minutes.”

The cost to rent a theater for a private watch party is $99 if you want to see an older classic movie, or $149 if you want to watch one of the few new releases that are available. Theaters can be booked on-line at the Cinemark Website.

In Anchorage, dates were filling up fast. Bashears said she wasn’t surprised.

“We’ve all been watching movies on our couch for the past couple of months but there truly is nothing like that immersive cinematic experience,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Anchorage borough Mayor Jack Roderick has died

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
John “Jack” Roderick was the mayor of the Greater Anchorage Area Borough from 1972-1975. He passed away Monday.

News

210 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
This is the seventh straight day DHSS has reported 200-plus new COVID-19 cases.

News

Man fatally shot by Anchorage police after 5 officers fired on him in Eagle River

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Gilbert Cordova
The man was declared dead at the scene.

News

Mat-Su School Board approves MSEA teacher contract

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
After 18 months of negotiations, teachers represented by the Mat-Su Education Association now have a contract approved by the school board.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Body found of missing person following reported shipwreck at Cape Nome

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers say rescue crews found the body of one of the missing people following a shipwreck at Cape Nome on Oct. 15.

News

Alaska transportation department impounding roadside signs

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State law allows signs to be posted on private property.

News

In COVID-19, state leadership sees different priorities, problems

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
As COVID-19 case counts rise across the state, several regions are now on high alert after seeing drastic increases in community spread. Yet, State of Alaska officials seemed to have differing opinions about the need for concern regarding recent outbreaks of the disease.

News

The Horse Drawn Carriage Company reflects on pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Kashatok
If you’ve spent some time downtown during the holidays or the summer, you’ve seen their carriages making around through the streets.

Crime

Anchorage police investigating homicide at Chelsea Inn Hotel

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Anchorage police investigate a homicide at the Chelsea Inn Hotel.

News

The Horse Drawn Carriage Company reflects on pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago